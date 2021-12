CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a three-alarm fire in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters could be seen working to extinguish the blaze in a building on Webster Avenue.

No additional information has been released.

07:35ALM 3: STRUCTURE FIRE, BUILDING at 0XX WEBSTER AVE in #CambMA — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) December 29, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)