Crews battling 3-alarm house fire in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Quincy are battling a 3-alarm house fire that broke out Friday afternoon.

Twenty-five mile per hour wind gusts fueled the flames that could be seen shooting out of the side of the home on Winthrop Street when firefighters arrived around 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews tell 7NEWS they received a call from police who believe there are 50 rounds of ammunition in the home.

Firefighters have been ordered out of the home and are continuing to fight the fire from outside.

It is unclear if any ammunition was actually found within the burning building.

Police have evacuated residents out of concern the fire may spread to other homes in the surrounding area.

A source tells 7’s Alex Diprato that one resident suffered a burn injury to their hand on the way out of the building.

Some roads in the area are closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Quincy firefighters still battling 3 alarm fire on Winthrop street #7news pic.twitter.com/fwK7SrwjHK — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 22, 2019

Fire on Winthrop St in Quincy. Police said there may be 50 rounds of ammo inside. @7News pic.twitter.com/HriupuTv8s — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) November 22, 2019

