DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a 6-alarm fire in Dorchester that has spread to multiple buildings.

Boston Fire Department tweeted that they have been battling heavy fire that started at a multi-family home and has spread to multiple buildings in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Avenue Saturday morning.

There has been no word from BFD on any injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

All companies still working at Dorchester fire. Several houses affected by strong winds. The BFD drone is up & aiding companies in knocking down heaviest fire pockets. pic.twitter.com/thb6PHCM5a — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

The rear porches have burned through the original fire building. pic.twitter.com/xenvPM3EfK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

