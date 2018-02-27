Crews battling large blaze in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a four-alarm blaze Tuesday afternoon in East Boston.

The fire broke out shortly after 12 p.m. at a multi-level home on Havre Street.

Officials say a heavy fire is burning in the ceiling on the top floor. Crews are working to expose the fire so they can attack it.

Video from Sky7 showed flames shooting from the roof and heavy smoke billowing into the air.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering burns, according to officials. No residents have been injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details come in.

