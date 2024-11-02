MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews across the state kept up the fight against the brush fires that have been burning amid dry conditions.

In Milford, firefighters were seen fighting hot spots in a wooded area near West Street. Other fires were reported in Wakefield and Middleton overnight.

A Milford fire official said firefighters are counting on residents to do their part to lower the risk of brush fires.

“Right now we’re in drought conditions, this is a Class 5 fire day it’s extremely dry, we urge caution and not to have outdoor flames,” he said.

