Crews battling building fire in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked to put out a building fire in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Flames broke out on Merrimack Street Monday around 5:50 a.m.

Officials evacuated the building and plan to keep a portion of the street closed for the next several hours. They are urging people to avoid the area if possible.

