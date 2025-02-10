DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a house fire in Dedham early Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were battling the flames at 29 Granite Street, according to the Dedham Fire Department.

Emergency crews tended to a woman who was at the home at the time of the fire, officials said. Her condition was not known.

SKY7-HD spotted thick, white smoke billowing from the structure. The garage was heavily charred.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)