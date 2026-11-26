WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire in Weymouth Thursday morning.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the scene on Babcock Avenue, including Quincy.

It is not known if anyone was inside or if anyone was injured.

Crews blocked off Babcock Street due to concerns about the presence of propane in the home or nearby.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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