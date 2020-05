REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene of a marsh fire in Revere that spread to a nearby barn and home on Friday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming off the marsh on Friday afternoon.

The flames from the fire burned a nearby barn and charred the side of a home.

No additional information was immediately released.

