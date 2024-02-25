MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a house fire in Medford on Saturday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. could be seen using two ladder trucks to extinguish the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

