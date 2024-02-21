SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are working to contain a large house fire that broke out in Sudbury on Wednesday morning.

Video from Sky7-HD showed smoke pouring out of the large gray home on Goodman Road and fire crews working to put out the flames. Crews first responded to the scene around 5 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)