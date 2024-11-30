WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a house fire in Woburn late Friday night.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Winstead Avenue could be seen using ladder trucks to battle the flames that were racing through the home.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

