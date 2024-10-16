PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities are working to extinguish a huge fire that broke out at a commercial building in Providence, Rhode Island on Tuesday night.

Fire crews could be seen using ladder trucks to battle the flames on Westminster Street.

Officials say there have been no reported injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

