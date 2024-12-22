OGUNQUIT, Maine (WHDH) — Fire crews are battling a huge fire that broke out at a business at Perkins Cove in Ogunquit, Maine on Saturday.

Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames amid bitter cold conditions.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

