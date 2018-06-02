Crews battling large commercial building fire in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to contain the flames that sparked in a commercial building in Northborough Saturday.

The fourth alarm fire broke out in an old furniture store that has been abandoned for several years, the fire chief said.

Flames sparked on the right side of the building, closest to a gas station, he added.

A woman pumping gas was upset to see the old store destroyed.

“It’s been there forever; I’ve been here for 28 years,” she said. “It’s very sad.”

Firefighters do not believe anyone was inside the building. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion but he is expected to be OK.

