SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were battling a large fire in Scituate as of around 9 p.m. Friday night, with smoke and flames visible reaching into the sky.

Cell phone video from the area showed the flames and the massive response at the scene on Glades Road near Minot Beach.

Some roads in the area were blocked off as firefighters from multiple fire departments could be seen working.

The fire caused a visible glow in the sky, also blanketing the area with smoke heavy enough to register on radar.

Firefighters were seen dumping water on homes in the tightly packed neighborhood around the fire location, working to prevent the fire from growing.

At least one large home could be seen still burning after 9 p.m. with heavy damage visible.

