YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a large fire that broke out in a commercial building in Yarmouth on Sunday night.

Crews used ladder trucks to fight the flames on Huntington Avenue around 6:30 p.m. amid reports of possible explosions coming from inside the building.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

