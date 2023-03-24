SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials said at least five homes were involved in a large fire that burned in Scituate Friday night.

Many of the flames had been knocked down as of around 9:30 p.m. Still, heavy smoke remained as firefighters from multiple area communities continued to work on scene on Glades Road near Minot Beach.

In an update at the scene, fire officials said they first received a call about the fire shortly before 8 p.m. Officials said crews soon arrived to find three buildings already in flames.

Officials described efforts to contain the fire as wind whipped through the area. Still, fire eventually spread to two additional homes.

At least three homes were considered total loses, officials said, while the other two structures suffered significant damage.

More than 60 firefighters were involved in the fire response.

There were no reported injuries as of around 10 p.m.

In a statement Friday night, Scituate police asked anyone not immediately affected by the fire to stay away from the area.

Residents, police said, should expect power outages and water related issues including pressure issues and discoloration as a result of the fire.

Cell phone video from the area previously showed flames and the massive response at the scene creating a glow in the night sky.

Smoke blanketing the area was also at one point heavy enough to register on radar.

Firefighters were seen dumping water on homes in the tightly packed neighborhood around the fire location, working to prevent the blaze from growing further.

Neighbors said they heard the commotion as the fire broke out and as emergency crews arrived.

For one person, the sight of a Hanson fire truck in the area underscored the severity of the situation.

“That’s two towns over from us, so, obviously I knew it was pretty serious coming down and seeing that,” the person said.

Multiple blocks remained sealed off Friday night.

Though they said the fire was under control, officials said they expect crews to remain on scene through the evening.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

