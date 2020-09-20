Crews battling large house fire in Hopkinton; water discoloration expected

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopkinton firefighters were called to a battle large house fire on Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the flames saw the large fire coming from the roof of a home on Main Street, fire officials said.

The major fire will likely impact drinking water. Residents are urged to run cold water to clear the lines before use.

We are working a fire on main st with support from neighboring crews. Main st is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/BqiOkj1oB3 — Hopkinton Fire (@HopkintonFire) September 20, 2020

