NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews are currently on the scene of a major fire in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The fire is near 440 Amherst Street and reportedly started due to a gas explosion. Three firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

People in the area are asked to turn off any burners or other flames in preparations to evacuate.

Stick with 7NEWS as more information becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)