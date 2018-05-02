Crews battling massive, multi-alarm blaze in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) - A massive fire that broke out Wednesday in Chelsea is burning multiple triple-decker homes.

Crews are responding to the five-alarm fire on John Street, fire officials said.

The blaze is sending a huge plume of smoke into the air that can be seen from miles away. Flames are burning through the roof of one building.

The wind-driven fire consumed one building and spread to at least one neighboring building.

Video from earlier of the intense flames ripping apart Chelsea triple decker. #7News pic.twitter.com/EBnBFnCm3G — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) May 2, 2018

Fire officials have not said if there are any injuries.

Many area streets have been shut down due to the massive response.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more becomes known.

