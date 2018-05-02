Crews battling massive, multi-alarm blaze in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) - A massive fire that broke out Wednesday in Chelsea is burning multiple triple-decker homes.
Crews are responding to the five-alarm fire on John Street, fire officials said.
The blaze is sending a huge plume of smoke into the air that can be seen from miles away. Flames are burning through the roof of one building.
The wind-driven fire consumed one building and spread to at least one neighboring building.
Fire officials have not said if there are any injuries.
Many area streets have been shut down due to the massive response.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more becomes known.
