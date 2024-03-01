NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several area communities battled a massive blaze overnight that raced through a historic home in Northbridge, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at Oakhurst Manor around 1 a.m. found heavy fire in the second and third floors and the blaze quickly went to 5 alarms, according to the fire chief.

By 6 a.m., officials said the fire had been brought under control, with crews working to put out hot spots.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The historic mansion was built in 1890 and seven people lived at the home.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

