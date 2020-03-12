Crews battling massive blaze at Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a home in Lawrence Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Champlain Avenue around 4:30 p.m. and are dousing it with water.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene and captured footage of heavy black smoke billowing into the air.

It is unclear if anyone was home when the fire ignited.

The cause remains under investigation.

