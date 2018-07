Fire crews are battling a massive blaze Thursday afternoon at a vacant restaurant in Hanson.

The three-alarm fire broke out before 4 p.m. on Liberty Street at the former J J’s Pub.

Sky7 video showed thick smoke billowing into the air and heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building.

No additional details were immediately available.

