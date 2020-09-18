Crews battling massive blaze in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a massive blaze at multi-story building in Chelsea on Friday evening.

Firefighters responding to a residential area on High Street found thick smoke billowing from an apartment building.

Video from SKY7 HD showed crews dousing the fire from the ground with high-pressure hoses.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The thick smoke is causing major traffic delays on the Tobin Bridge, 7’s Eric Kane reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

Exit closed as smoke fills area around the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea where fire fighters are battling a house fire. #7News pic.twitter.com/VA8NDPWghX — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) September 18, 2020

