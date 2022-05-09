WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive brush fire broke out in Westford on Monday morning.

Firefighters are battling the blaze in a wooded area near River Road.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters working to contain the flames as smoke consumed the area.

Fire officials noted that no structures are in danger of being damaged by the blaze.

There have been no reported injuries.

A very dry airmass combined with gusty winds has resulted in elevated fire weather concerns in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)