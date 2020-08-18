Crews battling multi-alarm blaze in Worcester that is blanketing neighborhood in smoke

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a massive blaze on Tuesday that is blanketing a Worcester neighborhood in smoke.

The fire broke out at Laporte & Carey’s Auto Driving School on Main Street before 12 p.m., prompting a large emergency response.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the blaze with water as thick smoke billowed into the air.

Worcester fire on Main Street at Laporte and Carey Auto School is up to 3 alarms…no reports of any injuries #7news pic.twitter.com/gC2dkPhRvM — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 18, 2020

City officials are urging the public to avoid the 1000 block of Main Street, as well as Park Avenue and Mill Street until further notice.

There have been no reported injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)