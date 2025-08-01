MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several South Shore communities worked together Friday morning to knock down a fire that broke out in Marshfield.

Crews responding to a reported three-alarm fire on Ocean Street found heavy flames and smoke coming from a building. Mutual aid has been requested from Kingston and Duxbury.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

