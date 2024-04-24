NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire on Central Avenue in Newton, officials said.

Smoke can be seen billowing out of the home as firefighters try to contain the flames.

Officials have closed Crafts Street at Watertown Street, as well as Central Avenue at Prescott Street, according to Newton police.

