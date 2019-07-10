Crews begin installing Boston Marathon bombing memorial on Boylston Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - After years of planning, crews began installing a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston on Wednesday in honor of the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings.

The memorial will honor the deaths of Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, and Krystle Campbell, who were killed on April 15, along with Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier and Boston Police Sgt. Dennis Simmonds, who died in the aftermath of the bombings.

Light pillars that form the nucleus of the memorial are being installed near the finish line on Boylston Street.

The second installation is expected to begin next week at the site of the first bombing near the marathon’s finish line.

The designer of the memorial, artist Pablo Eduardo, spoke with 7NEWS in March and explained that they were taking their time to get every detail of the tribute right.

“As you can imagine, it’s a very emotional process that above all we have to respect and we have to respect the amount of time it takes the families and city to process some of these things,” he said.

Eduardo added that the finished memorial will change the curb line of Boylston Street where the bombs went off, reflecting the fact that the area will never be the same again.

