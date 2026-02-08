QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are working through bitter cold to extinguish a house fire that broke out in Quincy on Sunday morning.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to knock down flames in a large house on Pond Street.

No additional information was immediately available

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

