PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews brought in close to 34,000 gallons of water to battle a house fire in Plympton late Sunday night.

The town’s fire chief says water had to be brought in to fight the flames on Dukes Brook Road because there were no hydrants in the area.

The roof and attic of the home were destroyed in the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

