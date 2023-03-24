BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were busy getting Boston City Hall ready for its closeup Friday as film activity continued in connection with a movie starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

Film crews were seen outside around city hall Friday afternoon decorating the grounds with fake snow a day after crews were seen putting up banners and other materials in the area on Thursday.

The movie “The Instigators” has brought local stars Damon and Affleck back to Boston this week, drawing crowds on multiple occasions.

The pair were spotted on Cambridge Street on Wednesday filming one scene. They were in Back Bay on Thursday before crews moved to Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood Thursday night to film an action scene.

A 7NEWS camera was in Fort Point, capturing video of an armored vehicle barreling through a gate in the area around Binford Street before filming wrapped up for the day around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Elsewhere, in the North End, Bova’s Bakery has been temporarily closed this week to make way for filming on its premises.

