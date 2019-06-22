Crews call for back up, battle 3-alarm apartment fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Lawrence battled an apartment fire Saturday that left them calling for backup.

Firefighters responding to the scene at a triple-decker on Lawrence Street found the building fully engulfed in flames with black smoke pouring out of windows and doors.

“The fire was just more than we could handle,” Chief Brian Moriarty said. “Got into the building and on my arrival, it struck a third alarm and we had multiple mutual aide units here.”

An illegally parked car proved challenging to the firefighter’s efforts, and they were forced to shatter the windows in order to gain access to some much-needed water.

“He’s blocking our water, we needed water bad,” Moriarty said of the car. “We have do some things that people don’t like but he shouldn’t have parked there.”

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

However, the home is a total loss.

The heat from the flames did some minor damage to neighboring homes.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

