WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were working to contain both a house fire and multiple, smaller brush fires in Weston Friday afternoon.

The Weston Fire Department said its personnel were working at the 500 block of North Avenue around 1:10 p.m., where a 3-alarm fire was burning.

SKY7-HD spotted firefighters spraying in and around a multistory home where heavy smoke poured out of openings in the roof. A patch of flames could also be seen burning on the roof, towards the center of the house.

One side of the house was heavily-charred as crews worked multiple hoses across the large property.

At the same time, crews could be seen working to contain several, smaller brush fires burning near the property and off a nearby side street.

On the department’s Facebook page, officials said flying embers appeared to be a factor as their response continued.

Additional details have not yet been released.

