Crews cleaning fuel spill after tractor-trailer overturns on Mass. Pike in Warren

WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to the westbound side of the Mass. Pike on Monday after a tractor-trailer rolled over.

The crash near mile marker 70.6 had crews working to contain and remove fuel from the overturned vehicle’s ruptured tanks, according to the Warren Fire Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

