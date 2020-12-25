Crews cleaning up after Christmas storm downs trees, wires across Mass.

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of Massachusetts residents were without power on Christmas morning after a storm packing soaking rain and strong wind gusts battered the Bay State.

But as of 4 p.m. on Friday, fewer than 1,000 people were still without power, according to the MEMA outage map.

The winds started whipping around midnight on Friday and are expected to persist into the evening before weakening.

Some cities and towns in Massachusetts are expected to get up to 3 inches of rain, prompting a flood warning for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Bristol, and Norfolk counties through early Saturday morning.

A flood watch has also been issued for all of New England.

