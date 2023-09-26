BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A large tree toppled across a roadway in Brookline overnight, knocking out power to customers in the area.

Crews on Avon Street said they would have to cut power to more homes in the area in order to remove the tree limbs that are blocking the road.

They said they do not expect to have the area clear in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

No additional information was immediately available.

