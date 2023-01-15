BOSTON (WHDH) - The work to repair a massive water main break that flooded a neighborhood in Jamaica Plain on Saturday continues as residents assess damage to their waterlogged homes.

Crews could be seen working in a large hole on Heath Street where the water main break was located. Residents in nearby homes had to be evacuated while repairs were underway.

A day after the flood, many residents returned home to find their basements seriously damaged.

Roberto Vilalta showed 7NEWS the high-water mark on a door in his basement.

Most of the items in his basement, he says, will be going out in the trash.

Now that the section of pipe has been replaced, a contractor is set to return to the area on Monday to repair the damaged roadway.

