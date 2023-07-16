(WHDH) — A storm bringing high winds and driving rain prompted officials to announce flood, tornado, and wind advisories across the region on Sunday and now that the clouds have cleared, communities are cleaning up the mess.

In North Brookfield a confirmed tornado uprooted trees as it traveled about 2 miles, with peak winds around 8 a.m.

In Weymouth, continuous rain left many roadways swamped for drivers, who were forced to look for alternate routes. In Burlington, pooling water on the highway caused slowdowns for some motorists who were traveling in the area.

In Nashua, New Hampshire, a lightning strike that lit up the sky was caught on camera.

In Fitchburg, severe flooding caused a section of roadway to wash away.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)