BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are cleaning up after a monster winter storm roared into New England and dropped more than a foot of snow across the region.

Another 3 inches of snow is expected to fall in some areas on Monday but the bulk of the snow is now on the ground.

When all is said and done, most of Massachusetts is expected to get between 12 and 18 inches of snow, with the Cape and Islands getting 8-12 inches.

The Greater Boston area stands to receive 18-24 inches of light snow before the storm moves out Monday afternoon.

