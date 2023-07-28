The National Weather Service will be in the Granite State on Friday to survey damage after a reported tornado touched down near Keene, New Hampshire Thursday, leaving damage in multiple spots as a larger series of storms moved across the region.

The threat of storms initially prompted a widespread severe thunderstorm watch in effect for most of southern New England. Later, video showed clouds swirling over Roxbury, New Hampshire, where the National Weather Service said one of its trained spotters saw a funnel cloud touch the ground around 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service had already issued a tornado warning for communities around Keene.

Moments after the spotter’s tornado sighting, at 3:03 p.m., doppler radar also detected possible debris in the air in the same area.

The National Weather Service recorded a series of damage reports on the ground near Keene. On the streets, 7NEWS crews also spotted several downed trees, utility poles and wires in communities including Keene, Dublin, Roxbury and Marlborough.

Part of Route 101 was closed in the area as of around 5:15 p.m. due to debris in the roadway.

In Marlborough, several trees fell near Marlborough Auto Sales off Main Street, with some falling on cars in the used car lot. Another tree narrowly missed the Marlborough Auto Sales building itself.

There was more damage in Dublin, with cleanup efforts underway on Thursday evening.

“We just felt this big flurry of wind and things started hitting the walls,” said Lucas Blohm, who sheltered in place as the storm moved overhead.

Blohm was among a few dozen people attending music camp at Dublin School when the storm arrived. He said he and others ended up running into a basement.

“We saw this big panel of wood fly by and then we knew we had to go downstairs to find shelter,” Blohm said.

Teacher Nicolas Ortiz was outside when the storm arrived. He said he saw trees falling down.

As quickly as the storm came, it soon left, leaving torn up trees in its path.

“We just saw kind of devastation everywhere,” said Rebekah Weisskopf.

Weisskopf said her family drove up to New Hampshire from Washington DC to see their daughter perform at camp.

After the storms, they were packing up their daughter’s dorm Thursday night after it was deemed unsafe to stay in.

Despite the devastation, staff at Dublin School said no one was hurt.