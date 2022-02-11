BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews could be seen cleaning up orange traffic cones that were thrown off the Massachusetts Avenue bridge and into the Charles River on Friday.

The traffic cones had been placed along the newly-widened bike lanes on the bridge to shield them from traffic.

SKY7HD captured crews using life preservers to pull the cones off of the ice and back up to the bridge.

The cones have been tossed off the side of the bridge several times in the past few weeks, littering the roadway and causing issues for drivers, according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials.

“The cones are intentionally moveable because because this is a pilot to evaluate the long-term impact of a larger and more permanent bike lane on the bridge,” MassDOT officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Boston Police Department.

