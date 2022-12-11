NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As flakes began to fly in Newton on Sunday night, emergency crews responded to at least 7 accidents in Newton, where snow-coated roads created slick driving conditions.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on a stretch of Route 9 as police investigated the crashes.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox