NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As flakes began to fly in Newton on Sunday night, emergency crews responded to at least 7 accidents in Newton, where snow-coated roads created slick driving conditions.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on a stretch of Route 9 as police investigated the crashes.

No additional information was immediately available.

