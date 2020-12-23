Crews clearing snow ahead of Christmas storm that could bring flooding, power outages

BOSTON (WHDH) - Utility crews across Massachusetts are preparing for a Christmas Day storm that is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, along with the potential for widespread power outages and flooding.

A high wind warning has been issued for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Nantucket, Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, and Suffolk counties through the afternoon on Christmas Day.

Wind gusts could reach 65 mph in many places with gusts as high as 75 mph on Cape Cod and the Islands.

The damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages.

A wind advisory will be in effect for points further inland.

The winds will start whipping around midnight on Friday and persist into the evening before weakening.

A flood watch has also been issued for all of New England. Some cities and towns in Massachusetts are expected to get up to three inches of rain.

With temperatures nearing 60 degrees on Friday, melting snow coupled with heavy rain could lead to flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Eversource officials confirmed that utility crews from Canada and Pennsylvania will be on standby to assist local workers if any issues arise.

“We are taking extra precautions…We have canceled all employee vacations through the weekend,” Eversource spokesman Reid Lamberty said. “We will have fully staffed resources to responded to this storm.”

Eversource officials also urged Bay Staters to charge all of their electronics before the storm hits.

We’re also stockpiling additional resources and equipment at area work centers so if in fact we do take damage from the storm we’re ready to repair that damage immediately,” Lamberty said.

