LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn was closed Thursday after a boat washed ashore, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation announced.

The DCR in a post on X said the northbound side of the road would be closed between its intersections with Nahant Street and Wave Street from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While local traffic would be able to access the area, the DCR said other traffic would be detoured.

Officials did not share further information about how the boat washed ashore but said crews would be working to remove it.

