TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police and fire presence could be seen gathering along Route 495 in Taunton on Sunday as officials organized a search and rescue operation at a nearby pond.

The operation was being conducted in the area of Bunk Pond and included dive teams. The area has since been cleared.

No additional information was immediately available.

