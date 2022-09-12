WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders were able to contain a fire burning at a high school construction site in Worcester Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Flames could be seen burning in the area of the Doherty Memorial High School in the city’s Newton Square neighborhood around 3 p.m.

The City of Worcester later tweeted out a traffic advisory at 3:25 p.m., asking drivers to avoid Highland Street as firefighters responded to the area.

Video captured by locals showed flames burning at the top of a multistory structure being built next to the school.

At a news conference, Worcester Fire officials said the fire was largely put out within 30 minutes of crews arriving. As of 4:40 p.m., first responders believe the fire may have involved recently-installed insulation on the roof of the five-story structure.

An official said at least one construction worker was taken to a hospital following the fire, but is expected to be OK.

Thick, black plumes of smoke from the flames could be seen across the city, according to several other residents who reached out to 7NEWS with their own video.

