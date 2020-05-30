Crews contain fire in 3-car garage in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to contain a fire to a 3-car garage late Friday morning in Reading, fire officials said.

Crews responding to a fire on Stone Well Road just before 11:30 p.m. found heavy smoke showing from an attached 3-car garage, according to a post from the Reading Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The fire was contained to the garage and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

