Crews contain flames after fire breaks out at Millbury home

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were able to contain flames after a fire broke out at a home in Millbury on Thursday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to structural fire at a home on Riverlin Street saw the flames coming from the home and were able to contain them to the outside wall, fire officials said.

The exterior of the home was damaged but the fire did not spread inside.

All units responded to Riverlin St for a structure fire. Fire was contained to the outside wall with heat & smoke damage inside. pic.twitter.com/krYYMTRKLy — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) August 14, 2020

